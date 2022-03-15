More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine, migration organization says

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine close to three weeks since Russia’s invasion started, the International Organization for Migration announced on Tuesday.

The Russian invasion has sparked a humanitarian crisis, with one top U.S. official already saying that Russia has committed “war crimes.”

The invasion has triggered one of the quickest migrations in Europe in recent history.

National authorities had provided figures that contributed to the International Organization for Migration’s calculation, spokesperson Paul Dillon said, The Associated Press reported.

Another spokesperson for the organization, Safa Msehli, said that within that figure, more than 150,000 of the refugees were third-country nationals.

Three European Union leaders will be meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday in Kyiv “to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine,” according to Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

While Vice President Harris traveled to Romania and Poland last week, sources confirmed to The Hill that White House officials are weighing a possible trip for the president to take to Europe.