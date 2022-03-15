EU hits Russian oligarch Abramovich with sanctions

The European Union leveled sanctions against Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club, on Tuesday.

The EU said he “has had privileged access” to Russian President Vladimir Putin “and has maintained very good relations with him. This connection with the Russian leader helped him to maintain his considerable wealth,” The Associated Press reported.

Abramovich had travel bans placed on him and his assets frozen as one of the many oligarchs who have been targeted since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It is also one of multiple punishments targeted at Abramovich after the Premier League disqualified him from directing Chelsea last week.

Abramovich was in charge of the club for 19 years and announced plans to sell it a week before the Premier League’s decision.

Countries around the world have been targeting Russian oligarchs and others close to Putin in an attempt to deter Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine.

Russia has denounced the sanctions and has continued its invasion of Ukraine.