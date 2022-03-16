World court rules for Russia to stop attack on Ukraine

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ruled on Wednesday for Russia to stop its attack on Ukraine.

In a 13-2 vote, the order with a “binding effect” says Russia needs to stop military operations in Ukraine and that the country cannot support anyone trying to continue the conflict.

The court had multiple hearings for the case against Russia, which Russia did not attend.

Russia’s foreign ministry said Russia did not go “in light of the apparent absurdity of the lawsuit.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the court victory on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further,” Zelensky wrote.

Although the court says its ruling is binding, it has no way to enforce the order, and Russia could ignore it.

Presiding Judge Joan Donoghue said the court was “profoundly concerned about the use of force by the Russian Federation in Ukraine which raises very serious issues of international law” when reading the decision Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The court voted unanimously to order both countries to “refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

Ukraine filed the lawsuit shortly after Russia invaded at the end of February.