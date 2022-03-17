Canada sanctions senior Belarusian defense officials over Russian invasion

Canada is imposing sanctions against senior Belarusian defense officials who Ottawa says supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said the penalties, announced on Thursday, will target 22 senior officials in Belarus’s Department of Defense “who supported the attack, notably by allowing their country to serve as a launch pad for the Russian invasion.”

The announcement came one day after Canada said it would ban Belarusian aircraft from its airspace.

Global Affairs Canada said the announcement of new penalties “sends a clear message to President Putin’s accomplices: those who support violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence will be held accountable.”

Canada has imposed sanctions against more than 500 people and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus since Moscow’s invasion began late last month, according to a statement from Global Affairs Canada.

NATO last week said Russia was launching a number of its air operations against Ukraine from Belarus. And in the early hours of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said Russian troops had attacked the country from Belarus.

The U.S. and European Union have also imposed sanctions against Belarus in response to the Russian invasion.

“Belarusian leadership must also be held accountable for enabling and supporting Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attacks,” Joly said Thursday.

“Canada implores Alexander Lukashenko to end his support for the Russian invasion. We will not hesitate to take further action. The world is watching,” she added in a statement.