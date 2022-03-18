trending:

International

Russian missile strike hits western Ukraine city of Lviv

by Lexi Lonas - 03/18/22 7:25 AM ET
Damaged apartments
Associated Press/Andrew Marienko
Apartments were damaged by Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Russian missiles hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine on Friday as Russia steps up its assault on the country more than three weeks after the invasion began. 

No one was reported killed, but the missiles destroyed an aircraft maintenance facility, Andiy Sadoby, the mayor of the city, stated, according to Reuters.

The explosions were caught on video and put on social media as at least three blasts were heard. 

This is one of the first major attacks on Lviv as the western city has been used as an escape from the main battlegrounds in the country, according to Reuters.

Russian forces have been stalled in many areas of Ukraine as Russia has accelerated its air attacks, launching more than 1,000 missiles since the war began. 

The attacks have caused more than 3 million Ukrainians to flee the country as Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of targeting civilians. 

As Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes, President Biden has labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.”

The U.S. has supported Ukraine by sending military aid packages, sanctioning Russian businesses and oligarchs and ceasing Russian oil imports.

