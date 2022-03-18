trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed by Russian strikes in Kyiv

by Lexi Lonas - 03/18/22 7:40 AM ET
A resident carries a suitcase with his belongings after his building was heavily damaged by bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine
AP/Felipe Dana

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets was killed this past week in Kyiv by Russian shelling of the city. 

“During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserving artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed,” Young Theater announced, according to Deadline.

Shvets was reportedly 67 when she was killed, with the theater she was part of saying they have “irreparable grief” at her death. 

She was a well accomplished actress, earning Ukraine’s top award for entertainers. 

She had worked at Young Theater, Ternopil Music and Drama Theater and the Kiev Theater of Satire during her career, according to Deadline.

She is one of thousands who have died in the more than three weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine. 

More than 3 million have fled as Russia has been targeting residential areas, hospitals and schools, although Russia denies doing so. 

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of committing war crimes, and President Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

Tags Geography of Ukraine Joe Biden Kyiv Oksana Shvets Populated places in Ukraine Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  5. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  6. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  9. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  10. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  11. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  12. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  13. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  14. Democrats need to get out of their...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  17. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  18. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
Load more

Video

See all Video