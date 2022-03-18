Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed by Russian strikes in Kyiv

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets was killed this past week in Kyiv by Russian shelling of the city.

“During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserving artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed,” Young Theater announced, according to Deadline.

Shvets was reportedly 67 when she was killed, with the theater she was part of saying they have “irreparable grief” at her death.

She was a well accomplished actress, earning Ukraine’s top award for entertainers.

She had worked at Young Theater, Ternopil Music and Drama Theater and the Kiev Theater of Satire during her career, according to Deadline.

She is one of thousands who have died in the more than three weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine.

More than 3 million have fled as Russia has been targeting residential areas, hospitals and schools, although Russia denies doing so.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of committing war crimes, and President Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.