International

Hong Kong COVID-19 infections surge past 1 million

by Lexi Lonas - 03/18/22 8:37 AM ET
Hong Kong passed 1 million COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic on Friday as the country struggles to contain its latest COVID-19 outbreak. 

The city said its total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 1,016,944, with 97 percent of the cases coming from the current outbreak, The Associated Press reported

Around 20,079 cases were found on Friday alone, with 5,200 people dying in the last month.

Many of the deaths were of elderly patients who refused to get vaccinated, according to the AP.

The city has had a zero COVID-19 approach throughout the pandemic, but was unsuccessful when it came to the current wave that started in December. 

Leader Carrie Lam has said the city will not go into full lockdown again and canceled plans to test all 7 million residents in March. 

China has sent in teams to help the city grapple with the infections as Hong Kong pushed its elections back to May due to the outbreak.

Tags COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong

