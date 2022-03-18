trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

130 rescued from bombed Mariupol theater

by Lexi Lonas - 03/18/22 9:02 AM ET
A drama theater, damaged after shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine
Azov Battalion via AP

Around 130 people have been rescued from the theater in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol that was bombed by Russia earlier this week.

A Ukrainian official on Friday updated the total number rescued so far but said hundreds more have not been accounted for, The New York Times reported

Survivors began to emerge from the wreckage on Thursday after Russia bombed the theater that had the word “children” written on both sides of it.

“After an awful night of not knowing, we finally have good news from Mariupol on the morning of the 22nd day of the war. The bomb shelter [the theater] was able to hold. The rubble is beginning to be cleared. People are coming out alive,” Serhiy Taruta, the former Donetsk region head, said.

Ukraine’s minister of defense, Oleksii Reznikov, told the European Parliament that 1,200 women and children were hiding out in the theater for safety. 

Russia has denied it attacked the theater, while Ukraine says Russia is committing war crimes by targeting civilians.

Russian strikes have hit residential buildings, schools and hospitals in its assault on Ukraine.

Tags Donetsk Oblast Mariupol Serhiy Taruta Ukraine

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  5. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  6. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  9. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  10. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  11. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  12. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  13. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  14. Democrats need to get out of their...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  17. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  18. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
Load more

Video

See all Video