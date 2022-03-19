Halper: ‘Dangerous’ to focus on Zelensky’s personality over his policy

Comedian and podcast host Katie Halper said people must shift their focus away from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s personality and toward his policies in order to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, saying Zelensky’s call for a no-fly zone was “dangerous.”

“I just think it’s a little bit dangerous to be crushing on someone whose demand, understandable or not, if met would lead to World War III,” Halper said while appearing on Hill.TV’s “Rising” Thursday.

Halper said the West needs to do what it can to facilitate an end to the war, rather than get caught up in trying to diagnose Russian President Vladimir Putin or fantasizing about Zelensky.

“The priority is actually a negotiation, diplomacy so this can end for the sake of everyone, for the sake of Ukrainians, for the sake of Russians,” she added.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a no-fly zone to be instituted over Ukraine in order to stop Russian bombardments of the country. In a conference call with members of Congress earlier this week, he urged lawmakers to “close the sky” over Ukraine.

President Biden and Western leaders have rejected the call, saying it would potentially pit U.S. and allied troops against Russia.

Halper said the media has been complicit in promoting the idea of a no-fly zone through its coverage of the Ukrainian leader.

“In theory you want the media to be able to overcome that kind of human nature of focusing on personality over policy and actually it’s media malpractice to focus on personality over policy because that can get you to very scary places,” she said.