38-hour curfew enacted in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

The deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia announced a 38-hour curfew starting Saturday.

The curfew was ordered after nine people were killed and 17 wounded in Russian shelling attacks in Zaporizhzhia, Reuters reported.

According to another Reuters article, Deputy Mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev told residents in an online post: “Do not go outside at this time!”

Zaporizhzhia, in the southeastern part of the country, is a major destination for those fleeing the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has been nearly destroyed by bombardments.

Zaporizhzhia is also home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which Russia captured earlier this month.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is in its fourth week and has caused a mass humanitarian crisis after more than 3 million people fled the country.

Negotiators are continuing to discuss solutions to end the war.