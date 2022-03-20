Pope notes daily ‘slaughters and atrocities’ in Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday referred to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “senseless massacre,” once again condemning the attack that has killed hundreds of civilians and prompted millions of Ukrainians to flee the country.

“The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down,” the pontiff said during his weekly address to about 30,000 people in St. Peter’s Square, according to Reuters.

“It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated,” he said, adding “there is no justification for this.”

Francis has publicly criticized the war since it began more than three weeks, however he has avoided calling out any Russians by name.

“I beg all the players in the international community to truly commit themselves to stopping this repugnant war,” he sais.

“Even this week missiles and bombs hit civilians, the elderly, children and pregnant mothers.”

Russia has insisted it is not targeting civilians, despite mounting evidence to the contrary. Russian forces has allegedly shelled buildings and infrastructure ranging from schools and hospitals to a theater where hundreds of civilians were sheltering.

Since the invasion began on Feb. 24, Ukraine has reported at least 900 civilian deaths though officials say the true death toll is likely much higher.