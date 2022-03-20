War in Ukraine at stalemate, research group concludes

Analysts in the West have predicted a stalemate across parts of Ukraine nearly a month into Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of the country.

“Russian forces are digging in around the periphery of Kyiv and elsewhere, attempting to consolidate political control over areas they currently occupy, resupplying and attempting to reinforce units in static positions, and generally beginning to set conditions to hold in approximately their current forward positions for an indefinite time,” a Saturday assessment from the Institute for the Study of War said.

The assessment added that the “stalemate will likely be very violent and bloody, especially if it protracts,” clarifying that the status is not a cease-fire but rather “a condition in war in which each side conducts offensive operations that do not fundamentally alter the situation.”

The Institute for the Study of War also said a potential stalemate could cause “enormous casualties.”

“If the war in Ukraine settles into a stalemate condition Russian forces will continue to bomb and bombard Ukrainian cities, devastating them and killing civilians, even as Ukrainian forces impose losses on Russian attackers and conduct counter-attacks of their own,” the report also said, noting that the stalemate phase could last weeks or months.

Russia launched an unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, millions of Ukrainians have fled the country and hundreds of civilians have been killed in the attacks.

“We were losing people on a daily basis, innocent people on the ground. … Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, our dignity is not going to preserve the lives, so I think that we have to do any format, any chance, so in order to have … the possibility of talking to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean … a third world war,” he added.