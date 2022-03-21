Chernobyl Exclusion Zone radiation monitoring system not working, firm says

Ukraine’s state nuclear operator announced on Monday that the automated radiation monitoring system in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is not functioning amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said in a Telegram message that there was not any data on “the current state of radiation pollution in the Exclusion Zone, which makes it impossible to adequately respond to threats of deterioration of radiation situations in the Exclusion Zone,” according to NBC News.

Energoatom also noted that fire services intended to extinguish potential forest fires were not operating.

“There is a high probability that in the spring and summer the intensity of forest fires in the Exclusion Zone may reach the maximum possible limits, which will lead (in the absence of any fire measures) to almost complete burning of radioactively contaminated forests in the Exclusion Zone and, consequently, to significant deterioration of radiation in Ukraine and throughout Europe,” the nuclear operator added.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant on Sunday at last allowed some workers to go home after about 600 hours inside the facility amid Russia’s unprovoked incursion. About 300 people had been held there since Moscow’s attacks began on Feb. 24.

On Sunday, 64 people were sent home after they “heroically performed their professional duties and maintained the appropriate level of safety” and were replaced by 46 “employee-volunteers.”

Earlier this month, power was restored to the plant after Russian forces reportedly knocked it off the energy grid.