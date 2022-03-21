Biden, European leaders discuss Russian attacks on civilians

President Biden on Monday spoke with European leaders about Russia’s escalating attacks on Ukraine, including the targeting of civilians.

Biden held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

“They discussed their serious concerns about Russia’s brutal tactics in Ukraine, including its attacks on civilians,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing.

The group also discussed recent diplomatic efforts to broker a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia, which have thus far been unsuccessful.

“They underscored their continued support for Ukraine, including by providing security assistance to the brave Ukrainians who are defending their country from Russian aggression, and humanitarian assistance to the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the violence,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden has in recent weeks spoken regularly with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the U.S. and its allies have coordinated their response to the attacks.

Biden last week said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, citing his attacks on civilian targets such as hospitals. Other world leaders have yet to make such a determination.

Russia on Monday said it had summoned the U.S. ambassador to Moscow for a meeting to provide him a “note of protest” over Biden’s criticisms of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The tough statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that the relationship between Moscow and the U.S. could be completely severed because of Biden’s remarks and steps by the U.S. government to punish Russia.

Monday’s call came days before Biden heads to Europe for meetings in Brussels with European and NATO leaders. Biden will also travel to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda.

Vice President Harris traveled to Poland earlier this month as a show of support for Poland, which borders Ukraine and is a NATO ally.