US unable to determine Russian commander leading war in Ukraine: report

The U.S. has reportedly not been able to establish if a single military commander is leading Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

CNN, citing two U.S. defense officials, reported on Monday that Russian units carrying out the military offensive in different areas of Ukraine appear to be rivaling each other for resources instead of cooperating in their efforts, which could be a result of not having a top commander in the field or nearby.

Sources also said the units do not appear to be working under a broad operational design.

Russia’s forces carrying out the invasion of Ukraine are reportedly experiencing problems when it comes to communications. Military personnel, including soldiers and commanders, have on some occasions utilized commercial cell phones and other unsecure channels to speak with one another.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not referenced any individuals as leading the military’s operation in Ukraine, according to CNN.

The ministry did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. The Hill has reached out to the Pentagon for comment on the network’s report.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began late last month under President Vladimir Putin’s orders. The attack is currently in its fourth week, with no signs of slowing down.

The two sides have engaged in a number of peace talks, but the negotiations have not led to any major breakthroughs.

The Ukrainians have said its forces have killed five Russian generals since the invasion began, according to CNN. The network noted, however, that it has been unable to verify the claims.

A U.S. source familiar with the situation on the ground told CNN that “the Russians have had tremendous difficulties with command and control during this operation at all echelons.”

“Some of this may be due to actions by the Ukrainians themselves,” the source added.

A separate source familiar with intelligence detailed the lack of a Russian communication network.

“The guys in the field go out and they have their objective, but they have no way to radio back [if something goes wrong],” the source said. The individual said Western officials believe that is partially why some Russian troops have left their tanks and armored personnel carriers behind in the field.