Ukrainian forces retake Kyiv suburb

Ukrainian forces retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday as the war with Russia approaches its four-week mark.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced that troops were able to retake Makariv, northwest of Kyiv, The Associated Press reported.

However, Russian forces were able to gain ground in other suburbs around Ukraine’s capitol city such as Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin.

The Russian troops did not advance in most other areas of the country, the AP added, noting that they have been struggling to take control of any big cities in Ukraine. Russian forces have reportedly fired more than 1,000 missiles since the invasion began last month.

Meanwhile, the battle for Mariupol continued Tuesday, with residents fleeing the city saying dead bodies are scattered on the ground, according to the AP.

More than 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled the fighting, according to the United Nations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked U.S. lawmakers last week for a no-fly zone over his nation, a request that has been denied by the Biden administration.

Zelensky has said he is no longer pressing for Ukraine to join NATO in an effort to end the war with Russia.