Hours-long lines seen at gas stations in Cuba amid economic crisis

Hours-long lines were seen at gas stations across Cuba on Monday as the country faces an economic crisis.

Lines were also noted in the capital city of Havana, Reuters reported.

Geobel Quintero, a program coordinator for the Matanzas province government, told local media that rationing in the province stemmed from distribution issues with state-run company Transcupet, which is only using 62 percent of its trucks to get fuel to gas stations.

“This is not a consequence of a fuel deficit in the country,” Quintero said. “This is a temporary problem.”

Cuba has previously blamed the U.S. for its fuel issues, blaming sanctions the U.S. has placed on the country, Reuters noted.

After word about rationing in Matanzas spread Sunday, people reportedly went out in other areas to get gas.

The panic buying led to limited fuel availability on Monday, causing the hours-long waits at some stations.

“I’ve been here since 7 this morning and now it’s 11:30, four hours,” Cuban citizen Jorge Paez said in Havana, Reuters noted. “This is a situation that repeats itself every three months … and the problem is never resolved.”

–Updated at 11:19 a.m.