WHO: 15 dead in more than 60 attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities

At least 15 people have died in attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities during the Russian invasion, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

As NBC News reported, the WHO said there have been at least 15 deaths and 37 injuries resulting from more than 60 attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities as of Friday. The organization is working to confirm other attacks that are believed to have occurred since the start of the invasion.

A WHO spokesperson told NBC that attacks on health care may constitute violations of international law, as they “cause death and injury and deprive people of urgently needed health care.”

Jarno Habicht, the WHO’s representative in Ukraine, said in an interview published on Monday, “There is no safe place in Ukraine right now, yet we need to ensure that health services are available.”

“People are running out of food and water, and hospitals might not have electricity. Worse still, we have seen many attacks on health workers and health facilities as well as patients. This is happening daily and is unacceptable,” he added.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, maternity wards and cancer hospitals have been attacked. A bombing at a children’s hospital in Mariupol earlier this month resulted in three deaths, including a child and a pregnant woman.