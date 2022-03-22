Aid agency says food supplies dwindling in some Ukrainian towns

A humanitarian agency warned on Tuesday that some towns in Ukraine had only a few days’ worth of food left to sustain them as Moscow continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Steve Gordon, Mercy Corps’s Ukraine humanitarian response adviser, said that the country’s humanitarian system “is entirely broken down” as some towns have a supply of just three or four days of food left, CNN reported.

“The reality is that right now the humanitarian system is entirely broken down,” Gordon said, per CNN. “We are not seeing a high-functioning, coordinated international aid effort covering the whole of Ukraine like we often see in other conflict zones.”

“While the United Nations is getting aid into some areas, we’ve seen through the failure of humanitarian corridors that many people are only surviving through support from small Ukrainian civil society organization like church groups, which are coordinating essential deliveries such as food and medical supplies,” he added, calling the more local efforts “amazing volunteer networks” but noting that they are “stretched to the max.”

His remarks came after Ukrainian officials accused Russian forces of blocking and shelling humanitarian corridors meant to facilitate civilian evacuations and the supply of aid, despite agreements between the two countries.

Gordon, who is in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which has endured some of the most brutal attacks of the invasion, estimated that a minimum of 70 percent of the populations of Kharkiv and Sumy are completely reliant on aid, according to CNN.

“These are areas like Sumy, with 800,000 people nearly entirely reliant right now on aid shipped in on a day-to-day basis. Cities need at least a month’s worth of food, stored in different warehouses in case they come under fire,” he said.

On Tuesday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that President Biden would soon announce new sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine. The president is also expected to announce U.S. contributions to a humanitarian response to the war.