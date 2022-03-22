Jamaicans demand apology, slavery reparations ahead of visit by Prince William, Duchess Kate

Jamaican leaders are calling on Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, to provide the nation with an apology and slavery reparations ahead of the couple’s visit, which falls on the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II as well as the 60th anniversary of Jamaica gaining independence from the U.K.

“We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind,” a letter signed by 100 Jamaican leaders states, according to USA Today.

The royals’ trip to the Caribbean began over the weekend with the goal of strengthening Britain’s ties with Commonwealth countries, the news outlet noted.

Mike Henry, a Jamaican lawmaker who has long supported an effort to secure reparations, told The Associated Press that an apology from Prince William and Duchess Kate would be the beginning of the acknowledgment of the “abuse of human life and labor” that his country endured.

“An apology really admits that there is some guilt,” he said.

During Britain’s 300 year rule over Jamaica, hundreds of thousands of African slaves were forced to work under brutal conditions, according to the AP.

News that Prince William and Duchess Kate will celebrate Bob Marley’s legacy during their trip to Jamaica has also caused pushback from some Jamaicans, the wire service noted.

“As a Rastafarian, Bob Marley embodied advocacy and is recognized globally for the principles of human rights, equality, reparations and repatriation,” the leaders wrote in the letter.