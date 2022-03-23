Kremlin: US pressuring G20 nations to remove Russia

The Kremlin on Wednesday accused the U.S. of pressuring other countries to remove Russia from the Group of Twenty (G20) forum, though other members are reportedly against to the idea.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press call on Wednesday, “It is well-known that the United States exerts overt and hardly diplomatic pressure on all countries in terms of all-round opposition to our country.”

“It’s clear that the Americans will continue to apply pressure on different (G20) countries but as we see, a number of states prefer to adhere to their independent, sovereign points of view,” he added, according to Reuters.

Sources told the newswire that the U.S. and Western allies were considering whether Russia should remain in the G20. However a G7 source told Reuters it was unlikely that other member countries like Indonesia, India, Brazil, China and South Africa would support this plan.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan touched on the topic of excluding Russia from the group on Tuesday saying the U.S. would consult with its allies in institutions like the G20.

“We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community. But as for particular institutions and particular decisions, we’d like to consult with our Allies, consult with our partners in those institutions before making any further pronouncements,” said Sullivan.

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday that Russia was an “important member” of the G20.

“The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It brings together major economies in the world, including Russia, which is an important member of the group. No member has the right to strip another member of its membership,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday