Zelensky calls for global rallies to stand with Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called for people around the world to turn out in squares, on streets and in schoolyards in support of Ukraine.

Zelensky called for global rallies to begin on Thursday, one month after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“From this day and after that, show your standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life,” Zelensky said, speaking in English.

“Come to your schoolyards, your streets,” Zelensky added. “Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters, Ukraine matters.”

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, thousands have died and some areas have been destroyed from Russian bombing and shelling.

The U.S. declared Wednesday that Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, as hospitals, schools and bomb shelters have been targeted.

The U.S. and other countries have placed heavy sanctions on Russia while arming Ukraine in its fight against the invaders.

The war has caused more than 3.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country and more than 6 million to become displaced inside Ukraine.

Public protests against Russia have been staged throughout Europe over the past month, while protests in Russia have been met with force and mass arrests.

Zelensky’s call comes as President Biden is in Brussels to meet with European leaders to discuss a united response against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In downtowns of your cities, all as one together who want to stop the war,” Zelensky said.