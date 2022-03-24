Zelensky calls for worldwide show of support as leaders meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for a worldwide show of support for Kyiv as NATO leaders meet in Brussels to discuss Russia’s invasion of his country.

“Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard,” Zelensky said in a video late Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

“Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters,” he added.

The remarks came on the eve of the high-stakes meeting in Brussels where NATO leaders, including President Biden, are huddling to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The attack began exactly one month ago, on Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

Russia’s offensive, however, has met strong pushback from Ukrainian forces. Moscow’s economy is also suffering from sweeping sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other Western allies.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg opened Thursday’s summit by announcing that Russia’s invasion created a “new security reality in Europe.”

“We are always doing more on land, at sea, and in the air; this is necessary to respond to new security reality in Europe,” he added.

Stoltenberg said the world leaders at the summit would “discuss allied support to Ukraine” and “NATO’s efforts to strengthen our defenses now and for years to come.”

“We gather at a critical time for our security. We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

Zelensky, in his video address, said he was planning to ask NATO countries and the alliance to issue “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including weapons Kyiv may need, according to the AP.