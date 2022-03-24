NATO chief to stay on for extra year

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will stay on as chief of the military alliance for an extra year, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

NATO allies on Thursday agreed to extend Stoltenberg’s mandate as secretary general for an additional year. He will now depart the position on Sept. 30, 2023.

“Honoured by the decision of #NATO Heads of State and Government to extend my term as Secretary General until 30 September 2023,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter. “As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our Alliance strong and our people safe.”

Stoltenberg’s term as chief of the military alliance was initially set to expire on Oct. 1. ​​He has held the secretary general post since October 2014.

Stoltenberg is already the longest-serving NATO chief in history, according to Sky News. Before leading the military alliance, he served as prime minister of Norway and was the leader of the country’s Labour Party.

He was set to become central bank governor of Norway by the end of this year.

Sky News, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 and daily Dagens Naeringsliv previously reported on the extension of Stoltenberg’s mandate as secretary general.

Stoltenberg’s comments on his future with the military alliance came the morning of a high-stakes meeting between NATO country leaders to discuss Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The attack started on Feb. 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

He started the summit on Thursday by saying Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has created a “new security reality in Europe.”

“We are always doing more on land, at sea, and in the air; this is necessary to respond to new security reality in Europe,” Stoltenberg added.

–Updated at 9:56 a.m.