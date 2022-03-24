G7 leaders warn Russia against chemical, biological, nuclear weapons

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders are warning Russia against using chemical, biological and nuclear weapons as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second month.

The leaders met in Brussels on Thursday, the same day NATO allies huddled for emergency talks regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a statement after the meeting, the leaders pointed to Moscow’s obligations in accordance with international treaties, and denounced its disinformation campaign.

“We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons or related materials. We recall Russia’s obligations under the international treaties to which it is a signatory, and which protect us all,” the leaders wrote.

“In this regard, we categorically denounce Russia’s malicious and completely unfounded disinformation campaign against Ukraine, a state in full compliance with international non-proliferation agreements,” they added.

Western officials have repeatedly warned in recent weeks that Russia may use chemical weapons, pointing to its past actions in other conflicts and Moscow’s unsupported claims that Ukraine is developing its own biological weapons.

The leaders also recognized the risk the Russian invasion poses to nuclear sites in Ukraine, especially after Moscow’s forces seized a number of facilities.

“Russia must comply with its international obligations and refrain from any activity that imperils nuclear sites, allowing unhindered control by the Ukrainian authorities, as well as full access by and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” they wrote.

President Biden has warned that if Moscow uses chemical, nuclear or biological weapons, it would pay a severe price — though the administration has not specifically said what the consequence would be.

Biden on Wednesday said there is a “real threat” that Russian President Vladimir Putin could utilize chemical weapons in its offensive against Ukraine.

The G7 leaders said they will bolster efforts to gather of evidence of war crimes being committed by Russia, and condemned the seizure of Ukrainian cities and denial of humanitarian access as “unacceptable.”

“Russian forces must immediately provide for safe pathways to other parts of Ukraine, as well as humanitarian aid to be delivered to Mariupol and other besieged cities,” they added.

The leaders also denounced Belarus for the role it has played in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling on authorities in the country to “avoid further escalation and to refrain from using their military forces against Ukraine.”

They also addressed the Russian people, saying they were not to blame for the war.

“The people of Russia must know that we hold no grievances against them. It is President Putin, his government and supporters, including the Lukashenko regime in Belarus, who are imposing this war and its consequences on Russians and it is their decision that besmirches the history of the Russian people,” the leaders wrote.

The G7 said it is taking steps to reduce reliance on Russian energy, and is looking to ensure that secure and sustainable alternatives exist. The group also vowed to provide a sustainable food supply in Ukraine and continue to support production efforts in Kyiv.