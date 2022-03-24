Renault suspends production at Moscow plant after Zelensky speech

France-based automaker Renault announced on Wednesday that it would halt operations in Moscow while assessing options on a majority stake in Avtovaz, Russia’s top carmaker, amid the ongoing Ukrainian invasion.

“We are acting responsibly towards our 45,000 employees in the country. Renault Group reminds that it already implements the necessary measures to comply with international sanctions,” the company said in a statement.

The statement did not specifically mention the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had called for a boycott of the company over its ongoing work in Russia, Reuters reported. But on Wednesday, he voiced support of the decision.

“I welcome @renaultgroup’s statement on cessation of industrial activities in Russia. Responsible move against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing barbaric aggression against Ukraine,” Kuleba tweeted.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged French companies, including Renault, to stop operating in Russia.

“Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin and others. They must cease to be sponsors of Russia’s military machine, sponsors of the killing of children and women, sponsors of rape, robbery and looting by the Russian army,” the Ukrainian president said Wednesday in a speech to the French parliament.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, the French automaker had resumed its Moscow operations on Monday after it previously stopped operating in Russia at the end of last month, citing a “forced change in existing logistic routes.”