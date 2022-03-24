Biden says he supports removing Russia from G-20

President Biden on Thursday said he believes Russia should be removed from the Group of 20 (G-20), which consists of the world’s largest economies.

Biden said the topic of expelling Russia came up during meetings with NATO and European allies in Brussels.

The president said he raised the possibility that if Indonesia, which is hosting this year’s G-20 gathering, or other member nations don’t agree with removing Russia, Ukraine should be able to attend the meetings and observe.

This year’s G-20 gathering, which is expected to bring together world leaders and finance ministers from member nations, is set to take place at the end of October in Indonesia.

Russia’s ambassador in Indonesia said this week Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend, according to Reuters.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. would coordinate with allies on Russia’s status in the G-20.

“On the question of the G20, I will just say this: We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community,” Sullivan said.

Russia was previously a member of the Group of Eight, but was expelled from what is now the Group of Seven (G-7) after it illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.