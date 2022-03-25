Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees, give ‘major address’ on Saturday

President Biden will meet with Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian invasion and give a major address while in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed to reporters on Friday that Biden will meet with Ukrainian civilians who have fled the country. The president will also meet with American humanitarians who are in Poland trying to help feed and respond to the material needs of the refugee population, Sullivan said.

Biden is then set to give an address about the conflict and challenges ahead, which Sullivan labeled as “significant,” to wrap up his trip to Europe.

“He will give a major address tomorrow that will speak to the stakes of this moment, the urgency of the challenge that lies ahead, what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world sustain unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression,” Sullivan said.

“He’ll also talk about the context in history of this conflict and where he sees it going from here. So, that will be a significant speech that he delivers tomorrow afternoon before we get on the plane to come home,” he added.

The president on Thursday indicated he will try to meet refugees and said he hopes to be able to see people who have been displaced. Before that, the White House was mum about Biden’s plans while in Poland beyond his meeting with President Andrzej Duda, which will happen earlier on Saturday.

Vice President Harris met with refugees during her own trip to Warsaw earlier this month.

The White House announced on Thursday that the U.S. will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and provide $1 billion in support for European nations handling an influx of individuals fleeing the Russian invasion.