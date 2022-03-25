Russian officials say it has destroyed major fuel depot outside Kyiv

Russian officials on Friday said they have destroyed a fuel depot in Ukraine that was reportedly one of the largest fuel bases in the country.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov in a briefing video said high-precision weapons and cruise missiles fired from the sea struck the fuel depot near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday night.

Konashenk said Russia destroyed 24 pieces of military equipment, including seven tanks and five infantry vehicles, during overnight strikes.

The fuel depot reportedly supplied the Ukrainian army in the center of the country.

Ukrainian officials did not immediately verify the attack publicly.

Reuters reported it could not immediately verify the authenticity of the attack.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lasted more than a month as Ukrainian forces continue to put up stiff resistance to the assault.