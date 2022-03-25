Plane with Polish president made emergency landing ahead of meeting with Biden

Polish President Andrzej Duda’s plane made an emergency landing ahead of his meeting with President Biden, presidential adviser Jakub Kumoch said, Reuters reported, citing Polish state media PAP.

Duda did not face any danger, Pawel Szrot, the head of Duda’s office, told Reuters.

Footage from Polish media TVP posted on Duda’s Facebook account showed the two leaders meeting together. The meeting took place with representatives from nongovernmental organizations that were providing humanitarian support to Ukraine as it fights off an invasion from neighboring Russia.

Earlier on Friday, Biden met with U.S. troops stationed in Poland at a cafeteria hall during his first stop in the country and thanked them for their service.

“You represent 1 percent of the American people. None of you have to be here — you all decided to be here for your country,” the president told them, adding that he and the majority of Americans owe them.

Biden’s trip to Poland is part of a larger European trip that began on Wednesday. He participated in a NATO meeting in addition to a Group of Seven meeting and a European leaders summit on Thursday.

On Saturday, Biden is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland, and make an address.

Earlier this month, Vice President Harris also met with Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

White House officials remained firm despite speculation ahead of the trip that the president would not be traveling to Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.