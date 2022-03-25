Zelensky chief of staff: Ukraine ‘very disappointed’ in NATO summit results

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Thursday the country has been let down by the emergency NATO summit in Brussels over the Russian invasion.

“We are very disappointed,” Yermak said during a video call with the Atlantic Council, The Washington Post reported. “We expected more bravery. We expected some bold decisions.”

Ukraine was hoping NATO would agree to a no-fly zone over Ukraine or supply the country with fighter jets, Yermak said, two moves that President Biden has explicitly ruled out because they could potentially draw the U.S. into a bigger fight with Russia.

Ukraine has seen international support for its fight against Russia, but NATO countries have been wary of moves that could get them directly involved in the war.

The U.S. has sent billions of dollars in humanitarian and military aid but has repeatedly emphasized that there will be no American troops on the ground.

At the end of the NATO summit, the countries issued a statement condemning Russia and outlining their support of Ukraine but did not announce new actions.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its second month on Thursday, displacing millions as Ukrainians flee heavy bombing and shelling in their homeland.

A Kremlin official said this week the West has declared “total war” on Russia through sanctions and other penalties.