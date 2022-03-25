trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Zelensky chief of staff: Ukraine ‘very disappointed’ in NATO summit results

by Lexi Lonas - 03/25/22 2:31 PM ET
NATO heads of state pose for a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels
Associated Press/Thibault Camus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Thursday the country has been let down by the emergency NATO summit in Brussels over the Russian invasion.

“We are very disappointed,” Yermak said during a video call with the Atlantic Council, The Washington Post reported. “We expected more bravery. We expected some bold decisions.”

Ukraine was hoping NATO would agree to a no-fly zone over Ukraine or supply the country with fighter jets, Yermak said, two moves that President Biden has explicitly ruled out because they could potentially draw the U.S. into a bigger fight with Russia.

Ukraine has seen international support for its fight against Russia, but NATO countries have been wary of moves that could get them directly involved in the war. 

The U.S. has sent billions of dollars in humanitarian and military aid but has repeatedly emphasized that there will be no American troops on the ground. 

At the end of the NATO summit, the countries issued a statement condemning Russia and outlining their support of Ukraine but did not announce new actions.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its second month on Thursday, displacing millions as Ukrainians flee heavy bombing and shelling in their homeland.

A Kremlin official said this week the West has declared “total war” on Russia through sanctions and other penalties.

Tags Andriy Yermak Brussels Joe Biden NATO Russia Ukraine Ukraine invasion Ukraine–NATO relations Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden administration announces...
  2. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  3. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  4. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  5. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  6. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  7. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  8. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  9. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  10. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  11. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  12. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  13. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  14. The Memo: Border surge spells...
  15. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  16. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  17. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  18. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
Load more

Video

See all Video