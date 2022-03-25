Family says Russian forces have kidnapped Ukrainian American pastor

Russian forces allegedly kidnapped a Ukrainian American pastor last week in Melitopol after capturing the city.

The pastor’s wife, Helen Bodyu, told NBC News that she and her family watched as a group of Russian soldiers took 50-year-old Dmitry Bodyu away last Saturday to an unknown location.

The Russian troops knew Dmitry was a pastor, his wife told NBC News. She has not heard from her husband since.

Russian forces captured Melitopol, a city located in southeastern Ukraine, early in the campaign. Troops also kidnapped the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, although Ukrainian forces later rescued him.

Ukrainian officials have also estimated that Russian troops have taken more than 400,000 civilians against their will and transported them to Russia, including thousands from the shelled city of Mariupol.

Russia has also captured other mayors, and Ukrainians fear it could be part of a move to replace the officials with puppet leaders.

Dmitry Bodyu was born in the Soviet Union and moved to the U.S. when he was 17 before relocating to Ukraine later in life. Bodyu is a pastor at the World Life Church in Melitopol and has a large following in Ukraine, his daughter Esther Bodyu-Ogawa told NBC News.

“A lot of people follow him and really want to know what he’s preaching about and what he’s telling people, making sure he’s not, like, talking about Russia and trying to tell people, ‘Yes, this is a bad thing,'” Bodyu-Ogawa told NBC News.

The Russian troops looked through his social media account and perused videos of his preaching before taking him, his daughter added.

The Hill has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment, which declined to comment on Bodyu’s capture to NBC News.