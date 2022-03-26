Biden meets with top Ukrainian officials in Poland

President Biden on Saturday met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov while in Warsaw, Poland, amid Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

Kuleba and Reznikov were in a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Warsaw Marriott Hotel.

The president dropped by for about 40 minutes of the meeting and was seated at a long conference table between Blinken and Austin, with Ukrainian and American flags behind them.

Biden updated participants of the meeting “on U.S. efforts to rally the world in support of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression” and the group discussed further efforts to help Ukraine, according to the White House.

They also discussed the U.S.’s actions to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable in coordination with allies and partners, including through the new sanctions announced in Brussels on Thursday.

Biden and Kuleba were speaking about learning to sleep while traveling when the press were brought into the meeting.

“You’re looking at a fella who’s traveled over a million — 200,000 miles,” Biden said, referring to his time sleeping while commuting on Amtrak. “I learned how to sleep.”

Biden and Kuleba met in-person at the White House on Feb. 22, two days before Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.

Reznikov said in a statement that he and Kuleba will attend Biden’s speech later on Saturday in Warsaw. Biden is expected to speak at 1 p.m. ET, which the White House has billed as a “major address.”

Others in the meeting included national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Kristina Kvien, U.S. chargé d’affaires ad interim to Ukraine; and other NSC, State and Defense officials.

From the Ukrainian side, Andrii Deshchytsia, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland, and Andrii Yanevskyi, the chief of staff of the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were in attendance Saturday.

After this meeting, Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the presidential palace in Warsaw and then meet with Ukrainian civilians who have fled the country and American humanitarians who are in Poland.

Updated at 9:58 a.m.