trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Thousands lie in the street in Poland, calling on US to close Ukrainian sky

by Lexi Lonas - 03/26/22 9:10 AM ET
President Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit
Associated Press/Evan Vucci
President Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Brussels.

Thousands of people in Poland protested for the U.S. to close the Ukrainian sky by lying on the streets Friday.

More than 4,000 people protested in Warsaw, which has seen the most Ukrainian refugees since the war began, according to the Ukrainian Volunteer Journalists Initiative. 

The rally, called “Stop promising, start acting!”, is expected to be repeated in other cities around the world and continue to grow as more people die in Ukraine.

The protest came as President Biden and other top U.S. officials met with Ukrainian officials in Poland on Saturday.

Biden on Saturday will give a speech in Poland, with the White House calling it a “major address.”

The request of the Polish protesters is similar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who asked the U.S. for a no-fly zone when speaking to Congress.

The U.S. and NATO have been hesitant to do so as such a move could get the countries directly involved in the war.

The U.S. has provided billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine to fight Russia, but has denied requests for a no fly zone and a transfer of fighter jets. 

Biden said he is disappointed he is not able to go into Ukraine while he is in Europe, but says the decision was made for security reasons.

Poland has taken in more than half of the more than 3.5 million Ukrainians who have fled Ukraine during the war.

Tags In Russia Joe Biden Post-Soviet conflicts Russian irredentism Ukraine Ukrainian nationality law Ukrainians Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden administration announces...
  2. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  3. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  4. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  5. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  6. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  7. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  8. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  9. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  10. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  11. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  12. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  13. The Memo: Border surge spells...
  14. Trump’s push for Russian dirt on...
  15. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  16. ‘The words of a president...
  17. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  18. First Nations members urge Pope...
Load more

Video

See all Video