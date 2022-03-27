Russia, Ukraine agree on multiple ‘humanitarian corridors’ on Sunday

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on multiple humanitarian corridors that will allow individuals to evacuate Ukraine on Sunday amid Russia’s invasion.

The humanitarian corridors will allow individuals in the southern besieged city of Mariupol and the southeastern port city of Berdyansk to relocate to Zaporizhzhia, according to CNBC.

Evacuees leaving Mariupol must evacuate in personal cars, according to Bloomberg. In Berdyansk, however, buses will be available for individuals fleeing to Zaporizhzhia

Individuals in Rubizhne will also be able to evacuate to Bakhmut, according to CNBC.

One day earlier, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said Kyiv and Moscow had agreed on establishing 10 humanitarian corridors to allow individuals to leave Ukraine on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its second month last week with no signs of slowing down. The offensive began in late February after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

While Russia has seized a number of Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, its efforts have stalled in a handful of areas because of strong opposition from Ukraine.

In one of the latest blows to Ukraine, however, four Russian rockets struck the Ukrainian city of Lviv, wounding at least five people. The incident marked the largest attack on the city since the invasion began.

Two rockets also hit a fuel depot, and two others slammed a military factory, according to Lviv’s regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyy.