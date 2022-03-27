Civilian death toll in Ukraine surpasses 1,100: UN

The United Nations human rights office said on Sunday that there have been at least 2,909 civilian casualties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That figure includes 1,119 deaths and 1,790 injuries, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reported.

At least 50 children have been killed and 70 injured, per the U.N.

Those figures are lower than estimates from the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, which says at least 139 children have been killed and 205 injured.

The UN office noted that the actual injury and death tolls are likely far higher than its calculations.

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration,” the office’s statement said.

The current casualty count is from the time that Moscow’s invasion began on Feb. 24 through midnight local time on Saturday.

More than a month into the unprovoked assault on Ukraine, Russia and Ukraine on Sunday agreed to two humanitarian corridors to allow for people to escape places like Mariupol, which has been battered by Russian forces.

Though the attack has shown no signs of slowing, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, also said on Saturday that the two countries had agreed on establishing 10 humanitarian corridors in the worst-hit areas.