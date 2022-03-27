Myanmar leader says forces will ‘annihilate’ militia groups

Myanmar’s leader on Sunday said the country’s forces will “annihilate” militia groups that are opposed to the military-controlled government.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said he will not negotiate with “terrorist groups and their supporters for killing innocent people” and putting peace and security in jeopardy, according to The Associated Press.

He added that the military, referred to as the Tatmadaw, “will annihilate them to [the] end,” according to the AP.

Min Aung Hlaing, during remarks at a military parade commemorating Armed Forces Day, encouraged ethnic minorities not to back groups that are against the army’s control, and he eliminated the possibility of negotiations with such factions, the news wire reported.

“I would like to highlight that there are no governments or armies worldwide that negotiate with any terrorist groups,” Min Aung Hlaing said, according to the AP.

The military took control of Myanmar last year from the democratic government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, which prompted security forces to clamp down on protests throughout the country by using lethal force, the AP noted. The suppression by security forces led to the deaths of upwards of 1,700 civilians.

Militia groups, dubbed People’s Defense Forces, which are referred to as PDFs, were formed when some individuals felt forced to move on from peaceful protest amid continued opposition to military rule, according to the AP. Those hundreds of militia groups have since come together with armed ethnic groups that have been pushing for greater autonomy for years.

Armed Forces Day came roughly one week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken labeled Myanmar’s Rohingya repression a genocide.

Blinken said the determination came after looking over a “factual assessment and legal analysis” from the State Department that included documentation for a number of sources.