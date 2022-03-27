Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Israel that killed two police officers

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that killed two police officers in Israel on Sunday.

Two gunmen in Hadera, which is roughly 30 miles north of Tel Aviv, carried out the attack. They were both sympathizers of the Islamic State, Reuters reported, citing security officials.

Security footage showed two men with assault rifles open fired on a main street in Hadera, the news service added.

“Luckily, our officers managed to neutralize the assailants and prevent a bigger terrorist attack,” Eli Levy, a spokesperson for the national police, said on Israel’s Kan television, according to Reuters.

The attack came while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and three Arab foreign ministers were in the country for a summit.

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid “updated the foreign ministers participating in the Negev Summit on the details of the terror attack in Hadera,” and the Israeli Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, according to a tweet.

“All the foreign ministers condemned the attack, and asked to send their condolences to the families of the victims & wishes for the recovery of the wounded,” the ministry added in the tweet.

“We condemn today’s terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel,” Blinken also said in a tweet on Sunday. “Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims.”

Israeli security officials warned citizens of a potential increase in attacks leading up to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April, which has been somewhat volatile in the past, Reuters noted.