85 percent of Americans concerned US will be drawn into Ukraine, Russia conflict: poll

An overwhelming majority of Americans is concerned that the U.S. will be drawn into the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that 85 percent of adults in the U.S. are concerned that America will be pulled into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Twenty-one percent of respondents said they are extremely concerned, 26 percent said they are very concerned and 38 percent said they are somewhat concerned. By comparison, 11 percent of adults surveyed said they are not very concerned that the U.S. will be pulled into the conflict in Europe, and 4 percent said they are not concerned at all.

The poll also found that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is stoking nuclear fears in the U.S.

Seventy-one percent of adults surveyed said they think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased the possibility of nuclear weapons being used anywhere in the world. Twenty-five percent of respondents said Moscow’s invasion has not affected the possibility of nuclear weapons being used around the globe, and 4 percent said it has decreased the possibility.

The poll comes as officials discuss the possibility of Russia turning to nuclear weapons in the conflict against Ukraine. Leaders from the Group of Seven nations last week warned Russia against using chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in the conflict in Ukraine.

“We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons or related materials. We recall Russia’s obligations under the international treaties to which it is a signatory, and which protect us all,” the leaders wrote in a statement.

“In this regard, we categorically denounce Russia’s malicious and completely unfounded disinformation campaign against Ukraine, a state in full compliance with international non-proliferation agreements,” they added.

The new poll was conducted from March 17 to March 21, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict was approaching its second month. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24, which set off the invasion.

Russia’s offensive, though, has been stymied in a number of areas by staunch opposition from Ukrainian forces.

The U.S. has worked to avoid coming into direct conflict with Russia throughout the conflict by refusing to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine, vowing to not send American troops to Ukraine and turning down a Polish proposal to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. air base in Germany.

President Biden last week did, however, reiterate the U.S.’s commitment to the NATO treaty and Article 5 especially, which says that an attack against one ally constitutes an attack against all.

The survey, which polled 1,082 adults, has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.