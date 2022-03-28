Zelensky: ‘Victory is being able to save as many lives as possible’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said victory for his country is “being able to save as many lives as possible.”

Asked by The Economist during an interview on Friday if he believes Ukraine has a chance of defeating Russia, Zelensky said “We believe in victory. It’s impossible to believe in anything else.”

“We will definitely win because this is our home, our land, our independence. It’s just a question of time,” he added.

Pressed on what exactly a victory for Ukraine looks like, Zelensky emphasized the safety of Ukrainians is most important.

“Victory is being able to save as many lives as possible. Yes, to save as many lives as possible, because without this nothing would make sense. Our land is important, yes, but ultimately it’s just territory,” Zelensky said.

The president said he does not know how long the month-old conflict in his country will last, but emphasized Ukrainians “will fight to the last city we have.”

“Our victory may be temporary, maybe without resolving all issues, but we have chosen the direction we will move in,” he later added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 but their efforts have been stymied by strong opposition from Ukrainian forces in a number of areas.

At least 1,119 civilians have died and 1,790 injuries have been reported since the conflict began, according to the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. The U.N. noted, however, that the true numbers are much larger, noting that “the ability to collect and verify information from several locations affected by hostilities is severely hindered.”

Zelensky has been hailed for his leadership throughout the conflict, with many around the globe applauding the young president for staying in Kyiv and steering his country amid the turbulent times.

The president spoke about his decision to remain in Ukraine during his interview with The Economist, telling the outlet that the move was his “signal to people about how we should respond to the attack.”

“From the start, when you choose an option about what people should do or not do, people don’t understand what a full-fledged war is. My job is to give a signal so that people know how to act,” Zelensky said.

“And when you show how Ukraine is supposed to behave, you also have to behave accordingly [yourself]. There was a decision whether to stay or leave. We are all wounded and hurt in the same way. [My decision to stay] was my signal to people about how we should respond to the attack. It’s about how the war started and how it’s going to end. It will end with us still standing here defending,” he added.