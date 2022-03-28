Oil depot hit by missile attack in western Ukraine

An oil depot in western Ukraine was hit by a missile on Monday, adding to a series of similar attacks in recent days as Russia continues its military invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Russian journalists on Sunday that the attacks on oil depots could be an attempt to disrupt the planting season in the country, which is a major grain producer, NBC reported.

During the attacks, missiles have hit oil depots and a military plant in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine near Poland. The region, however, has not experienced combat on the ground like other parts of Ukraine, mostly in the south and far east.

Poland has accepted roughly 2.3 million of the nearly 4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine amid Russia’s unprovoked attacks that began more than one month ago.

Since Russia began its attack on Feb. 24, the United Nations human rights office has said there have been 2,909 civilian casualties, including 1,119 deaths. The office also noted that despite its high tally, “the actual figures are considerably higher” in terms of injuries and the death toll.

Now, more than a month into the invasion, delegations from Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Turkey this week for more peace negotiations, though previous talks have not yielded any breakthroughs.