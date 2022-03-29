Biden skeptical of Russian claims it will reduce military assault in Ukraine

President Biden expressed skepticism Tuesday about Russia’s claim that it will reduce its military campaign on the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv.

“We’ll see,” Biden said when asked about the recent developments following a joint statement with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. “I don’t read anything into it until I see what their actions are.”

“We’ll see if they follow through on what they are suggesting,” Biden added.

The president acknowledged that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine picked up this week in Turkey and noted that the subject came up during a call with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom earlier Tuesday morning.

“There seems to be consensus that let’s just see what they have to offer. We’ll find out what they do,” Biden said.

Russian state media reported earlier Tuesday that Moscow would “drastically reduce military activity” near the capital Kyiv and Chernihiv near the Belarus border. The developments fueled some tepid optimism that Russia’s nearly five-week assault on Ukraine could be winding down in some places.

Yet other U.S. officials have also expressed skepticism.

“There is what Russia says, and there is what Russia does,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters earlier Tuesday. “We’re focused on the latter. And what Russia is doing is the continued brutalization of Ukraine and its people. And that continues as we speak.”

And speaking later from the Pentagon, press secretary John Kirby said officials have seen some movement by Russian units away from Kyiv but said forces were likely being repositioned to conduct offenses elsewhere.

“We believe this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal,” Kirby said.

Biden made clear that the U.S. would continue pressure on Russia in the form of sanctions.

The readout of Biden’s call with other leaders said the group “affirmed their determination to continue raising costs on Russia for its brutal attacks in Ukraine, as well as to continue supplying Ukraine with security assistance to defend itself against this unjustified and unprovoked assault.”

— Updated at 3:11 p.m.