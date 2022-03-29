Pentagon says Russia ‘repositioning’ troops in Ukraine following claim of reducing military campaign

The Pentagon said Tuesday that Russia’s claim that it will reduce its military campaign in two Ukrainian cities is really Moscow “repositioning” troops.

“We ought not be fooling — and nobody should be fooling ourselves by the Kremlin’s now recent claim that it will suddenly reduce military attacks near Kyiv or any reports that it’s going to withdraw all of its forces,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

“We believe this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal, and that we all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine. It does not mean the threat to Kyiv is over,” he added.

Moscow claimed earlier on Tuesday that it would “drastically reduce military activity” near the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv near the Belarus border.

The announcement came as negations picked up between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey this week.

President Biden expressed skepticism when asked about the development on Tuesday alongside Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“We’ll see,” the president said. “I don’t read anything into it until I see what their actions are.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its second month, and Kirby said that Moscow has failed to capture Kyiv and take over Ukraine.

However, it “can still inflict massive brutality on the country, including on Kyiv,” he added.