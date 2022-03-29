US national security official to travel to India to discuss Russia response

A top White House national security official will travel this week to India, a major outlier in the effort to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Daleep Singh, the Biden administration’s deputy national security adviser for international economics, will travel to New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with Indian officials, the White House said. Singh will discuss the economic relationship between the two countries, as well as the Russian invasion.

“Singh will consult closely with counterparts on the consequences of Russia’s unjustified war against Ukraine and mitigating its impact on the global economy,” National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement. “Singh will also discuss priorities of the Biden Administration, including the promotion of high-quality infrastructure through Build Back Better World and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.”

India is the world’s largest democracy based on population, but it has not joined the U.S. and its European allies thus far in the coordinated effort to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which began more than one month ago.

India has relied for generations on Moscow’s delivery of military assistance and views Russia as its key ally against China’s attempts at further dominating the region.

India’s state-run oil company purchased 3 million barrels of Russian crude oil earlier this month even as the U.S. and other countries moved to ban or limit imports of Russian oil in an effort to cripple Moscow’s economic leverage.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said previously that Indian purchases of Russian oil would not run afoul of U.S. sanctions, but that Indian leaders should “think about where [they] want to stand when history books are written.”