trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia accused of more attacks in Ukraine despite promises

by Monique Beals - 03/30/22 11:13 AM ET
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings in a residential area in northeast Chernihiv, Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Maxar Technologies via Associated Press

The Ukrainian cities of Chernihiv and Kyiv endured more attacks on Wednesday despite Russia’s promises during peace talks to “drastically reduce” combat operations in both areas.

Shelling hit homes, shops, libraries and other “civilian infrastructure” in Chernihiv and outside of Kyiv, according to The Associated Press, which cited Ukrainian officials.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration specifically said Russia had attacked more than 30 residential buildings and infrastructure in the Kyiv region in the past 24 hours, NBC reported.

“The night passed relatively calmly, to the sounds of sirens and the sound of gunfire from battles around the city, but there was no shelling in the city itself,” Kyiv Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said on Ukrainian state-news, Reuters reported. 

The governor of Chernihiv, Viacheslav Chaus, also said on Wednesday that his city suffered attacks “all night.”

Chaus added that “there wasn’t even a single time when [Russian] military forces kept their word” in an interview with the BBC.

On Tuesday, Russian forces appeared to possibly be preparing to take up defensive positions near the Snov River, east of the Chernihiv region, according to The New York Times, which cited the Institute for the Study of War. 

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Moscow had also destroyed bridges in several towns along the river, the Times added.

The continued attacks have come at a steep price for civilians, thousands of whom have evacuated the area amid the violence as well as shortages of food, water and electricity, the Times noted.

After peace talks in Turkey, Russia had promised to reduce some of its military operations in the two cities. But those talks did not see any breakthroughs, and President Biden voiced skepticism on Tuesday about Moscow’s promises.

“We’ll see,” Biden said at the time. “I don’t read anything into it until I see what their actions are.”

Tags Biden invasion Joe Biden peace talks Russia Ukraine

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden administration announces...
  2. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  3. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  4. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  5. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  6. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  7. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  8. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  9. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  10. The Memo: Border surge spells...
  11. Trump’s push for Russian dirt on...
  12. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  13. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  14. First Nations members urge Pope...
  15. Senators trade offers in scramble...
  16. Chris Wallace rips Putin in first...
  17. Who will pay if Biden cancels...
  18. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
Load more

Video

See all Video