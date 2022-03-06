Mexico suspends league soccer matches after 23 hospitalized in brawl

Mexican soccer officials suspended all league matches scheduled for Sunday after 23 people were hospitalized following multiple brawls among fans during a match the day before, The Associated Press reported.

The Mexican Soccer Federation said it suspended three matches following the altercation.

“We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the spirit of our soccer,” the league said.

A match on Saturday between Queretaro and Atlas was postponed in the 62nd minute when multiple fights between spectators broke out.

Security personnel at the match opened the gates to the field so the remaining fans could escape the melee.

Atlas players along with some on the Queretaro side fled to their locker rooms when the brawl began, while other Queretaro players remained to try to calm fans down, according to the AP.

Authorities said some fights moved onto the field, where some fans had chairs and metal bars.

As a result, 23 individuals were taken to nearby medical facilities with injuries they sustained from the brawl.

Ten of the individuals were in serious condition, and three were in critical condition, the AP reported.

The three men in critical condition were seen via social media videos being repeatedly kicked and pummeled by other spectators.

In a statement, Queretaro Gov. Mauricio Kuri condemned the incident.

“What happened yesterday fills me with pain, with shame and a lot of rage,” Kuri said. “I have no words strong enough to condemn the violence, the abusiveness and the senselessness of what happened yesterday.”

This is the latest incident in a recent string of violence at soccer events.

Atlas fans also started a brawl during their team’s “classic” match against crosstown rival Chivas last year, the AP reported.

Both soccer clubs have issued statements condemning the fight, the AP noted.