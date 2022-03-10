trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Americas

First same-sex couple marries in Chile under new law

by Maureen Breslin - 03/10/22 12:18 PM ET
The Associated Press

The first legal same-sex marriage took place in Chile between two men, Javier Silva and Jamie Nazar, Thursday as the law went into effect, reported Reuters.

“Being the first couple to get married in Chile for us is an honor, something to be proud of,” Silva said following the ceremony, according to Reuters. “We did it! It’s something we didn’t think could happen.”

The couple has been together for seven years and have two children, Reuters noted. 
 
What joy! My congratulations to Jaime and Javier for being the first couple to get married under the new #MatrimonioIgualitario [marriage equality] law. To continue advancing for a Chile with equal rights and freedoms for all people,” tweeted President-elect Gabriel Boric Font, originally written in Spanish. 
 

 
Chile has recently advanced LGBTQ+ rights, the the Chilean government in December passing the law to legalize same sex marriage. 
 
Tags Chile Chile Gabriel Boric Gabriel Boric LGBT rights LGBT rights by country or territory same sex marriage Santiago Santiago

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House set to pass marijuana...
  2. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  3. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  4. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  5. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  6. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  7. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  8. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  9. Jan. 6 committee member: Jared...
  10. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  11. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  12. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  13. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  14. Judge strikes down New York...
  15. Trump wanted a piece of White...
  16. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  17. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  18. First Nations members urge Pope...
Load more

Video

See all Video