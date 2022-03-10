First same-sex couple marries in Chile under new law
The first legal same-sex marriage took place in Chile between two men, Javier Silva and Jamie Nazar, Thursday as the law went into effect, reported Reuters.
“Being the first couple to get married in Chile for us is an honor, something to be proud of,” Silva said following the ceremony, according to Reuters. “We did it! It’s something we didn’t think could happen.”
Qué alegría! Mis felicitaciones a Jaime y Javier por ser la primera pareja en casarse bajo la nueva ley de #MatrimonioIgualitario. A seguir avanzando por un Chile con igualdad de derechos y libertades para todas las personas. https://t.co/l7jNhDIN99
— Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) March 10, 2022
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.