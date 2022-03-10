First same-sex couple marries in Chile under new law

The first legal same-sex marriage took place in Chile between two men, Javier Silva and Jamie Nazar, Thursday as the law went into effect, reported Reuters.

“Being the first couple to get married in Chile for us is an honor, something to be proud of,” Silva said following the ceremony, according to Reuters. “We did it! It’s something we didn’t think could happen.”

The couple has been together for seven years and have two children, Reuters noted.

What joy! My congratulations to Jaime and Javier for being the first couple to get married under the new #MatrimonioIgualitario [marriage equality] law. To continue advancing for a Chile with equal rights and freedoms for all people,” tweeted President-elect Gabriel Boric Font, originally written in Spanish.

