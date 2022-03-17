Honduras judge approves extradition of ex-president to US

A Honduran judge on Wednesday authorized the extradition of former president Juan Orlando Hernández to the U.S. He faces multiple drug trafficking and firearms charges.

The decision, which Hernández’s defense says it will appeal, was announced on Twitter by the country’s judicial authority.

Juez de Primera Instancia otorga la solicitud de Extradición que involucra a el Ex Presidente Hernández Alvarado. pic.twitter.com/SSdXBHs9ob — Poder Judicial HN (@PJdeHonduras) March 17, 2022

“We are going to file an appeal to try to avoid extradition,” Felix Avila, a defense attorney for Hernández, told reporters, according to Reuters.

Hernández’s extradition comes after the former right-wing leader was arrested at his home last month following a request from U.S. officials. He is accused of participating in a drug-trafficking scheme between 2004 and 2022. He also allegedly accepted bribes to protect drug traffickers from repercussions.

The 53-year-old faces charges of drug trafficking, using weapons for drug trafficking, and conspiracy to use weapons in drug trafficking. Hernández has continually denied any wrongdoing.

Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, his brother, was previously sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2021 on drug and weapons charges.

Hernández took office in 2014 but was replaced last month by leftist Xiomara Castro.