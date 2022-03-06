Hong Kong urges calm ahead of mass COVID-19 testing

Hong Kong officials urged residents to remain calm as the city prepares for mass COVID-19 testing as virus cases peak and dozens are dying each day, Reuters reported.

Hong Kong’s chief secretary John Lee wrote in a blog post on Sunday reassured citizens that officials will ensure a steady supply of food under the expanded testing system.

The city’s leader Carrie Lam previously said the city will not have a full lockdown during the mass testing period, Reuters reported.

Hong Kong has also re-implemented other virus restrictions such as banning public gatherings of two or more people, closing most city venues, and banning flights from the U.S. and Great Britain into the city.

Health officials reported 31,008 new infections and 153 virus-related deaths on Sunday, as health experts also said that about 15 percent of the city’s 7.4 million residents have tested positive.

The Hong Kong government’s efforts to maintain come come after mix messages from authorities led to widespread confusion about the city potentially reimposing lockdowns.

Supermarket shelves have been stripped for a week straight as residents stock up on tofu, soy sauce, and frozen vegetables amid the crisis, according to Reuters.

For two years, Hong Kong was a success story at containing COVID-19. However, experts have said the lack of immunity from previous infections factored into the virus quickly spreading when the omicron variant arrives.

The latest surge of infections also has crippled everything from the city’s ports and healthcare system to public transport and postal services, Reuters noted.