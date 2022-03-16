Tsunami alert issued after Japan is hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake

A 7.3 earthquake triggered a tsunami advisory in northern Japan Wednesday evening after it shook the coast of Fukushima.

The earthquake struck 60 kilometers, or 36 miles, below the surface of the ocean, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The earthquake comes shortly after the 11th anniversary of the 9.0 quake and tsunami that hit the region in March 2011, which led to nuclear plant meltdowns and devastating land damage.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which runs the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, one of the plants that suffered multiple meltdowns following the 2011 earthquake, said workers were checking for any possible damage, according to The Associated Press.

Updated at 11:50 a.m.